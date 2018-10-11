Martinez backs Henry for top job, Deschamps doesn't

London, October 11: Belgium boss Roberto Martinez insists his assistant Thierry Henry is ready to become a head coach amid mounting speculation the former France star is to take over at Monaco.
Leonardo Jardim's position at the Ligue 1 club is under threat following Monaco's poor start to the campaign that has seen the team take just six points from nine games, leaving them 18th.
Henry had quit his role as a television pundit this year to concentrate on his coaching career.
Arsenal great Henry - who started his professional career at Monaco - is favourite to take the reins, having previously been linked with the now-filled Aston Villa post.
And Martinez is backing Henry to become the main man, wherever that may be.
Speaking to L'Equipe, Martinez said: "Thierry is ready to be head coach in a club.
"He likes what he does and enjoying it is an essential part of this job."
Martinez did have a word of warning, though, telling Henry to make sure he chooses the right opportunity for his first head coach role.
"You need to start in the right place, secured, where you will not be alone and free to work," he added.
"There must be no misunderstanding with the owner, the president. You will probably only have one shot at it. Your first job cannot be a bet.
"You must feel that you will be able to work in this environment and that you will be supported by the club after three defeats."
Meanwhile France coach Didier Deschamps is reluctant to back Henry to take charge of Monaco.
Henry started out with Monaco before developing into one of the world's top strikers at Arsenal, while he played with Deschamps for France during a glittering playing career.
The Belgium's assistant coach has been linked with taking over at Monaco but Deschamps referenced Henry previously being lined up for the Bordeaux job earlier in the year, only for the deal to fall apart.
"I don't know if you always have the right information but so far nothing is official yet," said Deschamps.
"It was the same case in Bordeaux at the beginning of the season. But I wish him all the best.
"'Titi' has taken some time to make his choice, he is doing well with Belgium. If he gets this opportunity, which is not confirmed yet, he should jump in the deep end at some point.
"So let's wait and see. Maybe tomorrow you'll tell me that he is not going to Monaco eventually.
"And there is still a coach. Leonardo Jardim is the coach, even if I like Thierry Henry I don't want to anticipate things as I respect Jardim. I'm not sure it would happen as everyone is announcing."
(With inputs from OPTA and other Agencies)