Mary Fowler Extends Her Stay At Manchester City Until June 2027 Following Injury Recovery

Mary Fowler has committed to Manchester City until June 2027 by signing a new contract. The Australian footballer initially joined the club in 2022 from Montpellier. Her previous contract was set to expire next year, but she will now remain with the team for an additional season.

Fowler is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained in April. This injury will keep her sidelined for the remainder of the year. Despite this setback, she expressed her satisfaction with staying at City, stating, "City has felt like home for me for quite a while now, so to continue this journey with them, I'm really proud to do that."

Before her injury, Fowler played a crucial role for Manchester City last season. She ended the campaign with 13 goal involvements, comprising six goals and seven assists. This achievement placed her as a joint leader in goal contributions within the squad.

Lauren Hemp was the only player who surpassed Fowler in assists, registering eight compared to Fowler's seven. Additionally, Hemp created more chances than Fowler, with 35 opportunities compared to Fowler's 30. In the Women’s Super League during the 2024-25 season, Fowler averaged a goal contribution every 86 minutes.

The environment at Manchester City has been instrumental in Fowler's development as a player. She highlighted how enjoying her football is essential for her performance and credited City for providing an atmosphere where she can thrive. "Enjoying my football is a big part of me playing well, and City has created an environment where I can flourish," she said.

As she continues her recovery from injury, Fowler remains optimistic about her future contributions to the team. Her extended contract reflects both her commitment to Manchester City and the club's confidence in her abilities once she returns to full fitness.

Fowler's decision to extend her stay underscores her belief in Manchester City's vision and support system. Her return is eagerly anticipated by fans and teammates alike as they look forward to seeing her back on the pitch contributing to the team's success.