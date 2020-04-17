Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mascherano hopes Neymar returns to Barcelona

By Sacha Pisani

Barcelona, April 17: Former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano hopes Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar returns to the La Liga champions to play alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar swapped Barca for PSG in a world-record €222million transfer in 2017 but the Brazilian superstar has been regularly linked with a Camp Nou comeback.

The 28-year-old forward spent four years at Barca, where he won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League among other honours.

Mascherano was team-mates with Neymar when Barca claimed the 2014-15 Champions League trophy via a 3-1 win over Juventus in Berlin and the ex-Argentina captain reflected on that successful night at Olympiastadion.

"The other day, I watched the final in Berlin again and what the three up front created was impressive, Neymar, Suarez and Messi," Mascherano told RAC1.

"Each of them had a position in the team, the pressure after losing the ball and control.

"They added a lethal edge to our play. I hope Ney returns to Barcelona and they play together. It would be so nice for the club and the fans."

View this post on Instagram

TBT de SAUDADE 😢⚽️🇧🇷

A post shared by ene10ta Érre 🇧🇷 👻 neymarjr (@neymarjr) on

More NEYMAR News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 12,759 | World - 2,082,372
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 7:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue