Mateo Kovacic happy at Chelsea but remains coy on Madrid exit

Bengaluru, October 30: Croatian star ace Mateo Kovacic has insisted that it is too early to discuss a permanent switch to Chelsea from Real Madrid next summer although as of now he is happy at London.
Kovacic agreed on a loan move to Stamford Bridge in the Summer and has settled in well at Stamford Bridge under the management of Maurizio Sarri, starting in six of the Blues’ opening 10 Premier League fixtures.
However, with the midfielder having no clause of completing the loan deal permanent at the end of the season, it has led to questions about whether the Croatia international will stay at the club beyond next summer.
His comparative benefit at London might push him to make the deal permanent at the end of the season. However when he was asked about his future planning, the 24-year-old remained coy on the matter.
"It’s too early for these questions, I am here and very happy," Kovacic said when asked about whether he would remain at Chelsea beyond this season. "(Playing regularly) is good, I’m a little bit tired. I was not used to playing every three or four games and here it is very tough football.
"You can’t relax against anybody so it’s a little bit difficult but I really enjoy it. We have a great team, great fans and the city is nice. I like it a lot here.
"I go around and I enjoy the city — it’s huge and I haven’t seen enough of it yet. I’m looking forward to getting to know it more. I’m enjoying it. What’s the most interesting thing I’ve seen so far? The stadium.
"I don’t do anything special. I spend a lot of time in Cobham because I need to prepare myself for training and every game but after that I go home and enjoy time with my wife.
"Nothing special, we go for dinner, we live in the city so we are walking a lot. My family enjoys the city and that’s the most important thing for me in the end."
Kovacic who has a contract till 2021 with Madrid joined the Spanish side from Inter in the summer of 2015 and won the La Liga title and three Champions League crowns during his 36 months spell.