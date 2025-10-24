English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
Mateo Retegui Dismisses Italy's Concerns Over His Transfer To Saudi Pro League

Mateo Retegui has brushed off criticism regarding his move to Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League. The striker remains focused on his performance for Italy and is not worried about national team opinions.

By
Add as a preferred source on Google

Mateo Retegui recently addressed criticism regarding his transfer to the Saudi Pro League, expressing confidence about maintaining his spot in Italy's national team. The 26-year-old striker moved from Atalanta to Al-Qadsiah for a reported fee of 68.3 million after leading Serie A with 25 goals last season. Retegui has already netted three goals in five league matches and contributed to nine goals in six World Cup qualifiers for Italy.

Despite interest from Italian clubs like AC Milan, Retegui chose Saudi Arabia. He explained that Al-Qadsiah showed the most interest and commitment during negotiations. "There were several clubs who were interested, but the negotiations were not successful, whereas Al Qadsiah were the most concrete and the team that wanted me the most," Retegui told Al Arabiya.

Retegui Unfazed by Italy's Criticism

Retegui did not consult Roberto Mancini, former coach of both Italy and Saudi Arabia, about his decision. Instead, he discussed it with Fernandez, a friend and former teammate at Tigre. Coach Michel also played a role in convincing him to join Al-Qadsiah.

Rumours suggested disappointment among Italy's national team officials regarding Retegui's move. However, he remains unfazed by these speculations. "With all due respect to Gabriele Gravina and the Federation, I have a good rapport with them and they can have their opinion, but I don't want to talk about this, as my comments might be distorted," he stated.

Retegui's performance in the Saudi Pro League has been impressive so far. His contributions on the field demonstrate his adaptability and skill in different football environments. As he continues to excel both domestically and internationally, Retegui remains focused on his career without letting external opinions affect him.

Story first published: Friday, October 24, 2025, 0:22 [IST]
