Mats Hummels emerges as target for Manchester United

Bengaluru, October 7: German international defender Mats Hummels has emerged as an option for Manchester United with his Bayern Munich future uncertain, according to reports in Germany.
The ball playing defender was tipped to move to Old Trafford in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund under former boss Louis van Gaal, but opted to stay at the Westfalenstadion.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was desperate to beef up his defence with a commanding central defender in the summer with reported moves for Harry Maguire and Toby Alderweireld spurned.
And Bild reckons Mourinho could make a move for the 29-year-old in January as they believe the German has been a victim of new Bayern chief Niko Kovac’s rotation policy this season.
Hummels has only started three of six Bundesliga games for the German giants but played and scored in the Champions League draw with Ajax at the Allianz Arena on Tuesday.
After snubbing a move to the Premier League four years ago, Hummels moved to Allianz Arena in 2016.
The World Cup winner with Germany has gone on to scoop another two Bundesliga titles to add to the two he won with Dortmund.
Any potential tilt for Hummels could depend on Mourinho surviving until the January transfer window opens.
After defeat to West Ham last week and the Champions League bore draw with Valencia on Tuesday (October 2), three points against Newcastle United on Saturday (October 6) surely acted as a huge boost for Mourinho.
The Red Devils trailed 2-0 but made a brilliant comeback to save the blushes of the manager and it could be the start of their turnaround this season.
The Red Devils have won just twice at home in the Premier League and after seven games are already six points off the pace set by Manchester City and Liverpool who play each other tonight on Super Sunday.