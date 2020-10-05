Matteo Darmian moves from Parma to Inter

Milan, October 5: Inter have signed Matteo Darmian on loan from Parma with an obligation to buy.
The versatile defender will reportedly cost Inter €5million when they make the move permanent at the end of his loan spell.
Darmian, formerly of Milan and Manchester United, will provide additional cover at wing-back after Victor Moses' temporary spell ended and Dalbert and Valentino Lazaro were allowed to leave on loan.
The 30-year-old Italy international represents another cheap defensive reinforcement for Inter, who brought in Aleksandar Kolarov for just €1.5m after splashing out €40m on Achraf Hakimi.
After two injury-hit seasons at United, Darmian featured in 33 Serie A games for Parma last term.
🚨 | ANNOUNCEMENT— Inter (@Inter_en) October 5, 2020
Matteo @DarmianOfficial is a new Inter player: Official Statement 👉 https://t.co/OD5gLNKI8h #WelcomeDarmian pic.twitter.com/B7t7fNogzd