Matteo Darmian moves from Parma to Inter

By Tom Webber

Milan, October 5: Inter have signed Matteo Darmian on loan from Parma with an obligation to buy.

The versatile defender will reportedly cost Inter €5million when they make the move permanent at the end of his loan spell.

Darmian, formerly of Milan and Manchester United, will provide additional cover at wing-back after Victor Moses' temporary spell ended and Dalbert and Valentino Lazaro were allowed to leave on loan.

The 30-year-old Italy international represents another cheap defensive reinforcement for Inter, who brought in Aleksandar Kolarov for just €1.5m after splashing out €40m on Achraf Hakimi.

After two injury-hit seasons at United, Darmian featured in 33 Serie A games for Parma last term.

Story first published: Monday, October 5, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
