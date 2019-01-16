Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

De Ligt will be world's best centre-back – Koeman

By Opta
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been a hot target for top European clubs
Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt has been a hot target for top European clubs

Amstersdam, January 16: Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt will be the best centre-back in the world in two years, according to Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman.

De Ligt, 19, is already linked to some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Koeman's former side Barcelona.

Koeman believes De Ligt, already a 13-time Netherlands international, is on track to be the world's best.

"De Ligt and de Jong are special for various reasons," he told Catalunya Radio.

"De Ligt is younger, 19, and plays in an important position, as a centre-back.

"He's the Ajax captain and from their school. That is to say Barca's school, because it means that he has a lot of technical quality and tactical nous.

"He will be the best centre-back in the world in two years."

De Ligt claimed the Golden Boy prize, which is awarded to the best young player in Europe, for 2018.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
5 reasons India's Adelaide victory
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 10:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue