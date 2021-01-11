Mauricio Pochettino eyeing Sergio Aguero: Should Guardiola let him leave?

Bengaluru, Jan 11: New Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino could be interested in making Sergio Aguero his headline transfer in summer.
Aguero only has six months remaining in his current deal and has not been offered a renewal yet. He is eligible to discuss penning a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs ahead of joining them at the end of the season.
There have also been speculations of him linking with an unnamed Bundesliga side but PSG remain among a select few clubs able to afford Aguero's huge £240,000-a-week contract.
Aguero’s struggles this season
The 32-year-old has been hampered by consistent injuries this season, letting him appear just five times in Premier League, with his last start coming at the end of October.
He has registered just two goals in nine appearances this term in all competitions. That is a significant drop in form after he banged in 23 goals in 32 matches for the side last season. The Argentine has struggled with injuries lately almost every season, however, it appears like his fitness has taken a big toll this term.
Where would he play at PSG?
Pochettino's current forward options include Moise Kean and Mauro Icardi. Both the players have served well but considering Aguero's prodigy he would definitely be a big upgrade. Despite losing a yard of pace from his game, the Manchester City legend would be a deadly presence in the final third with his killer instincts. The recurring injuries would definitely be a matter of concern, but the intensity in France undoubtedly is lesser than England which could help in his case.
Should Pep keep him at Etihad?
There's no doubt the Argentine forward's effecting has declined, but he still has what it takes to be a match-winner when playing. Guardiola may land a forward next summer but keeping him at the squad could be a smart choice as he has huge experience in his closet that makes him a good presence in the dressing room.