Pochettino leaves emotional goodbye message to Tottenham

By Sacha Pisani
Mauricio Pochettino

London, November 22: Mauricio Pochettino said "you will always be in our hearts" as the former Tottenham manager left an emotional goodbye message to the Spurs squad.

Pochettino was sacked and replaced by Jose Mourinho on Wednesday (November 20), despite leading Tottenham to a shock Champions League final last season.

Tottenham pulled the pin on Pochettino's five-and-a-half-year tenure with the club languishing 14th in the Premier League.

Pochettino's assistant Jesus Perez used Twitter to share the Argentinean's heartfelt goodbye on a tactics board, having been unable to say goodbye personally.

"Big thanks to you all," Pochettino wrote in a picture posted on Thursday (November 21).

"We can't say goodbye… you will always be in our hearts."

Pochettino's future has dominated headlines since his Tottenham departure.

The 47-year-old has been linked to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich as well as Manchester United, who reportedly keen on Pochettino before turning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been touted as potential destinations for Pochettino.

Story first published: Friday, November 22, 2019, 7:30 [IST]
