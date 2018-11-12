Maurizio Sarri considering January move for Barcelona outcast Denis Suarez

London, Nov 12: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is lining up a potential January bid to sign outcast Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez, according to reports.
The 24-year-old has fallen out of favour at Camp Nou during this season and has played only once this season during 1-0 Copa del Rey victory over minnows Deportivo Leonesa in which manager Ernesto Valverde tweaked his entire first team.
Suarez, earlier in the Summer, was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur, however, with the player's decision to stay at the club to fight for his place along with a dispute over transfer fee and negotiations between two clubs, the deal somehow flunked from happening.
But the Spanish midfielder now appears unlikely to break through under Ernesto Valverde and the Catalan board is ready to offload him to reduce their wage bill, the former Villareal player is said to be considering a January exit.
Denis Suárez no longer rules out a move away from Barcelona. He does not give up, but he sees that, despite his daily effort, Valverde's chosen option is always another, never him. pic.twitter.com/FaM106FfI2— Barça Centre (@barcacentre) November 8, 2018
He has reportedly caught the eyes of the Chelsea manager who now wants to rescue him from his Nou Camp Nightmare. The Italian boss earlier reportedly, during his Napoli days prioritised, the Barcelona midfielder as one of his main targets. He reportedly tried to sign Suarez on two occasions when he was Napoli boss but somehow the deal faltered from happening. But now as per reports, the Italian will move for the Spaniard again if he becomes available in January.
Sarri is eager for more options in the squad to fight for all remaining four fronts from the new year and understood to look the midfielder as a potential alternative of Mateo Kovacic in the squad.
TRANSFER RUMOURS! Chelsea fans would you like Nathan Ake back at Stamford Bridge for the £40m buy-back clause being reported? And how do you feel about Denis Suarez? #football #debate #Chelsea #Barcelona #bournemouth #PremierLeague #LALIGAxWIN #transfer #rumours pic.twitter.com/GI3QtuuCl4— Football Debate (@FootballDebate0) November 11, 2018
Suarez has a contract with the Spanish club till 2020 and reportedly has been priced around €20-25 million by the side, which is certainly nominal given the current infuriated transfer market.
The midfielder's vision, technique, and play between the midfield and forward lines are suited with the expansive style of play Sarri has brought to Stamford Bridge and given the quoted price, the midfielder can be pretty good inclusion for the English side.
However, apart from Chelsea, Sarri's old club, Napoli are also believed to be in touch with the player's representative while Valencia have also been touted as a possible destination.
hence, unquestionably, if he becomes available in the market, given the current interests and rumoured price tag he will not be short of offers.
Suarez was bought by Barcelona as an academy player from Manchester City in 2013 but after failing to cement a role in the squad he eventually left the club playing strides in Sevilla and Villareal.
However, after a string of impressive performance, Barcelona re-signed him from Villarreal in 2016 but unfortunately in the two and half years, the box to box midfielder only managed to make 68 odd appearances in all competition.