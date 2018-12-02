Maurizio Sarri orders Chelsea to sign Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj

London, Dec 2: Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has asked the club to raid his former side Napoli for defender Elseid Hysaj, according to reports.
The Albanian international has been an old servant of Sarri, playing with him in two different sides, with Empoli followed by a transfer to Napoli. Now according to reports, he wants to reunite with the right-back again as he eyes defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window.
Chelsea already have two options in the right fullback side with Azpilicueta and Zappacosta as options. But with Cesar Azpilicueta has not been the enormous defender that he had been over the last few seasons for Chelsea because of struggling to adapt to Sarri’s system while Zappacosta is being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge owing to a lack of game time, Sarri have reportedly told Chelsea to explore the idea of securing the 24-year-old star defender in January.
Sarri has reportedly urged club bosses to sign Napoli defender Elseid Hysaj in the January transfer window .— Chelsea (@ouggi) December 1, 2018
According to Telesport, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has been annoyed by demands for a significant salary increase from Hysaj's agent.
Hysaj has been a regular under Ancelotti too, playing 14 matches this season but currently is in a contract stand-off with the board and Sarri reportedly wants his side to act in the meantime.
It is believed that Hysaj wants to bump his wages up to €3 million which ends in 2021 while removing his €50 million release clause. But Napoli chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis reportedly is not eager to match his terms instead now open to selling him if right offers arrive.
Chelsea could open shelling out the player’s release clause and potentially offer him better wages as well which might tempt the club and player but it seems they have to force to wait until next summer to get their man, with Napoli reluctant to sell Hysaj in the middle of the season.
The Serie A side reportedly still hope for a renewal talks to happen in the ongoing season, however, as a precaution they also are said to have already lined up a move, which is Red Bull Salzburg's right back Stefan Lanier.