Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Sarri 'didn't know anything' about Pulisic deal

By Opta
Pulisic has been loaned back to Dortmund until the end of the season
Pulisic has been loaned back to Dortmund until the end of the season

London, January 3: Maurizio Sarri says he knew nothing about Chelsea's deal to sign Christian Pulisic just a day before the transfer was announced by the club.

Chelsea confirmed on Wednesday (January 2) that they had reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund over a €64million transfer for the United States international.

As part of the transfer, Pulisic has been loaned back to Dortmund until the end of the season, meaning he will not be seen in the Premier League until the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

The 20-year-old has blossomed in the Bundesliga over the past few years and was previously linked with other leading European clubs, including Liverpool.

However, while the Blues secured his signature, Sarri was as surprised as anyone at the move being completed, albeit club officials had asked for his assessment of the player.

"I didn't know anything about Pulisic yesterday ," Sarri told reporters after Wednesday's 0-0 draw with Southampton.

"The club asked my opinion about him about one month ago. My opinion was positive. Today I have known that the deal is done, but I didn't know anything."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 161/2 (50.0 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 5:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue