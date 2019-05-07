Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Maurizio Sarri to bring Kurt Zouma back for pre-season despite Everton interest

By
sarri

Bengaluru, May 7: Everton face a difficult task in agreeing on terms with Chelsea for defender Kurt Zouma as according to reports, the French defender has been told to be ready for the Blues pre-season tour.

Zouma is currently on loan at Everton from Chelsea, having joined the Merseyside outfit in the summer of 2018. His performance under manager Marco Silva has been immense this term and reportedly the Merseysiders have been pushing for a permanent deal in the Summer.

But not only the Toffees, but London rivals Arsenal are also reportedly interested in the French international over a permanent deal, however, latest reports have suggested that Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is keen to add the defender in his squad for the pre-season.

The Blues are said to be interested in keeping the defender at the club given their current lack of options at centre-back, with Gary Cahill, set to leave the club this summer and Antonio Rudiger injured while their potential transfer ban is also believed to be a major point.

Mauricio Sarri's side will travel to Japan in mid-July for friendly games with Kawasaki Frontale and Barcelona and Zouma could be seen in Chelsea colours there for the first time in three years.

Zouma established himself as a regular starter for Chelsea after arriving at the side in 2015 but after sustaining a knee injury the following year he was ruled out for eight months. He eventually lost his place in the Blues squad and since then has been on loan in two different sides.

He spent last season on loan with Stoke City in an attempt to prove his fitness which he passed with flying colours, before making the switch to Everton last summer where he has arguably been one of their best players.

The 24-year-old defender has made 28 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Toffees this season, scoring two goals and providing two assists in the process. Everton manager Marco Silva has made it clear that he is keen to bring Zouma in but looks like right now a move is likely to depend on whether the Blues' two-window transfer ban is lifted or not for this summer.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 13:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue