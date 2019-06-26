Maurizio Sarri wants to bring Pepe Reina to Juventus

Bengaluru, June 26: Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina could be in line for a shock move to Juventus to reunite with his former boss Maurizio Sarri.
The 36-year-old keeper moved to AC Milan last year on a three-year deal after leaving Napoli. But, his former boss in Naples Maurizio Sarri has taken over at Juventus and wants a reunion with the experienced Spaniard in Turin, according to reports in Italy.
Reina has another two years on his deal at the San Siro where he has made just four appearances as understudy to first -choice Gianluigi Donnarumma.
The Spaniard has been an impressive back-up in Rossoneri, reliable when called upon to fill-in for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
New Milan boss Marco Giampaolo will allow the Spanish World Cup winner to leave on a free.
Juventus keeper Mattia Perin could be set for the exit door this summer and Reina is eyed as a replacement for the Italian shot-stopper.
The 26-year-old moved to the Allianz Stadium last year for £10million from Genoa but is not happy playing second fiddle to Juventus no. 1 Wojciech Szczesny.
AS Roma are keen to lure Perin to the Italian capital and if he makes the move Reina is expected to link up with Sarri for the second time during his six years in Serie A.
Reina, who spent seven years at Liverpool, will be much happier to work with Sarri again and provide back-up for Szczesny.
Also, his experience could prove to be a big boost to the Old Lady and even at this age, he can be a solid second option to Szczesny.
Juventus are also strongly linked with a move for their former midfielder Paul Pogba who is eager to move away from Manchester United.
The Frenchman is also wanted by Real Madrid but Manchester United want at least £150m for the World Cup winner.