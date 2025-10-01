Football Mbappe Vows To Enhance Goal-Scoring Efficiency Following Hat-Trick Against Kairat Almaty After scoring a hat-trick in Real Madrid's 5-0 win over Kairat Almaty, Kylian Mbappe commits to improving his goal-scoring efficiency. He reflects on his performance and the team's need to learn from past defeats. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 1, 2025, 2:07 [IST]

Kylian Mbappe is determined to enhance his goal-scoring efficiency after Real Madrid's commanding 5-0 victory over Kairat Almaty in the Champions League. The French forward was pivotal in the match, netting a hat-trick. He started with a penalty after Franco Mastantuono was fouled by goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza. Mbappe then added two more goals, showcasing his skill and precision.

Despite his impressive performance, Mbappe believes he could have scored even more. "It's normal that I get angry about mistakes," he said. "A player like me with five chances, I want to score five goals and I have to score five goals, that's why Madrid bought me." He remains focused on improving his efficiency in front of goal.

The 26-year-old has already scored 13 goals across all competitions this season. However, he emphasised that Real Madrid's recent win does not erase the memory of their 5-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid last weekend. "We must never forget, we will not forget what happened at the weekend," he stated. Mbappe is committed to helping his team succeed, regardless of whether he scores or not.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso praised Mbappe for his decisive contributions. "He's clinical in front of goal," Alonso noted. "He also scored a spectacular goal the other day in the derby." Alonso highlighted Mbappe's influence on the team and expressed confidence in his potential for a remarkable season.

Alonso echoed Mbappe's sentiments about maintaining focus, stressing that the team's attention is now on their upcoming La Liga match against Villarreal. "We came in with the clear objective of winning the match," Alonso said. He acknowledged the importance of capitalising on scoring opportunities and noted that their mission was accomplished with seriousness from the players.

As Real Madrid prepares for their next challenge against Juventus, both Mbappe and Alonso are focused on maintaining momentum. The team aims to build on their strong start in different competitions while keeping an eye on future fixtures. Their commitment to improvement and teamwork remains unwavering as they strive for success throughout the season.