Football Mbeumo Urges Manchester United Players To Take Responsibility For Recent Poor Results Ahead Of Sunderland Match Bryan Mbeumo has urged his Manchester United team-mates to accept responsibility for their disappointing results as they prepare to face Sunderland in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, October 2, 2025, 18:46 [IST]

Manchester United are gearing up to face Sunderland in the Premier League, aiming to recover from a recent 3-1 loss to Brentford. This defeat marked their third in the league this season, placing them 14th on the table. Bryan Mbeumo has called on his teammates to acknowledge their part in the team's mixed start and focus on improving their performance.

"I think everyone in the team needs to take responsibility," Mbeumo told Sky Sports. "When you play in a club this big, everyone needs to know what to do as a team, we need to do better."

Mbeumo emphasised that players should concentrate on internal matters rather than external noise. He mentioned that avoiding social media helps maintain focus. Meanwhile, Sunderland have been impressive since returning to the Premier League, sitting fifth and remaining unbeaten in their last four matches. Their 11 points from six games is a record for a newly promoted team since West Ham's similar achievement in 2012-13.

Sunderland secured their first away win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last Saturday. Manager Regis Le Bris expressed pride in his team's efforts and highlighted Granit Xhaka's leadership qualities.

Bruno Fernandes has been pivotal for Manchester United, making nine line-breaking passes leading to shots this season. He also boasts five goals and six assists against newly promoted teams in his last nine matches. For Sunderland, Granit Xhaka has assisted each of their last three Premier League goals and was instrumental when they last faced Manchester United.

"We need a captain like Granit [Xhaka] because he gives us so much," said Le Bris. "He can control the rhythm, and he understands the game like a future coach."

Historical Match Insights

Manchester United have dominated past encounters with Sunderland, losing only two of their last 30 league meetings (W22 D6). They aim for three consecutive home wins for the first time since April-August 2023. Sunderland's record at Old Trafford is less favourable, with just one win in their last 31 visits across all competitions.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 24 top-flight games against newly promoted sides (W21 D3), not losing since a 4-1 defeat by Watford in 2021.

Match Prediction and Probabilities

The Opta Win Probability suggests Manchester United have a 59.7% chance of winning, while Sunderland's chances stand at 19.2%. A draw is predicted at 21.1%. With both teams eager for points, fans can expect an engaging match as United seek redemption and Sunderland aim to continue their strong form.