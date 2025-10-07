PKL 2025: Ayan scores yet another super 10 to reach 300 point milestone as Pirates take down Yoddhas

Football Memphis Depay Delayed From Netherlands International Duty Following Passport Theft In Brazil Memphis Depay missed the start of international duty for the Netherlands due to a stolen passport in Brazil. The KNVB is hopeful he can join the squad soon. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 7, 2025, 0:43 [IST]

The Netherlands' top scorer, Memphis Depay, faced a setback as he missed the start of international duty. His passport was reported stolen in Brazil, where he plays for Corinthians. Depay was scheduled to fly to the Netherlands on Sunday but couldn't make it. The team is preparing for World Cup qualifiers against Malta on Thursday and Finland on Sunday.

Depay has been a key player for Corinthians in Brazil's Serie A since joining last season. He has made 26 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing four assists. Last month, he became the Netherlands' all-time leading scorer with 52 goals in 104 matches, surpassing Robin van Persie.

The Dutch national team currently leads Group G on goal difference and has a game in hand. They recently secured a 3-2 victory over Lithuania after drawing 1-1 with Poland. The team's coach, Ronald Koeman, expressed his disappointment over Depay's absence, stating: "This is unfortunate, primarily for Memphis, but also for us. You naturally want to start with a full squad."

The KNVB (Royal Dutch Football Association) mentioned that Depay is making every effort to join his teammates soon. The team is eager to have him back as they prepare for their upcoming matches.

Despite the setback with Depay's travel plans, the Dutch squad remains focused on their upcoming games. They aim to maintain their lead in Group G and secure qualification for the World Cup. The team hopes that Depay will resolve his passport issue quickly and join them at the training camp soon.