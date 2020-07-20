Messi breaks Xavi's record, Barcelona end La Liga season in style

Bengaluru, July 20: Barcelona's talisman Lionel Messi finished as top scorer in La Liga for a record seventh time after netting twice as the dethroned champions ended their disappointing campaign on a high with a resounding 5-0 win at Alaves.
The Argentinian also broke club legend Xavi Hernandez's long-standing record for the most assists in a single La Liga season.
Barcelona finished the La Liga season second on 82 points, five behind archrivals and newly-crowned champions Real Madrid, who were held 2-2 at Leganes, while Alaves came 16th on 39.
La Liga Results | Points Table
Teenage forward Ansu Fati put Barca in front midway through the first half after the visitors hit the woodwork three times, while Messi and strike partner Luis Suarez further stretched their side's lead before halftime.
Defender Nelson Semedo hit the fourth early in the second half before Messi struck again, ending the campaign on 25 league goals, four more than second-top scorer Karim Benzema of Real Madrid.
The 33-year-old, who also finished as top marksman for a fourth consecutive season, eclipsed the benchmark he previously shared with the late Telmo Zarra but said he would have rather have won the league.
"Individual prizes and objectives are secondary. It's an important achievement to win it seven times but I would've liked it to have been accompanied by the La Liga title," Messi said.
Barcelona's captain had made headlines following his angry post-match interview after the 1-2 loss to Osasuna, blasting the team as weak and inconsistent, also appearing to criticise the running of the club.
Messi: Barcelona will lose against Napoli if changes are not made
But he was in a happier mood after the dominant performance against Alaves, saying the team felt more confident ahead of next month's UEFA Champions League last-16 second leg game with Napoli, which they host with the score tied at 1-1.
"Today we saw something else, it was a difficult game due to the situation we were in and the kick off time and heat but the team responded with a different attitude and showed great commitment," Messi added.
The match saw Messi create another new record with Barcelona as he surpassed Xavi to become the player with the most assists in a single La Liga season.
Xavi, who currently coaches Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd, has held the record since the 2008-09 season, when the former Barcelona midfielder registered 20 assists that season.
Messi equalled that tally by setting up Arturo Vidal's goal in Barcelona's 1-0 win over Real Valladolid last week.
And the Argentinian broke Xavi's record as he provided the pass for Fati's opening goal.
(With inputs from Agencies)