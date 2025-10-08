IFA Shield 2025: East Bengal vs Sreenidi Deccan Live Streaming- When And Where To Watch Online And On TV In India?

Football Lionel Messi To Make Decision On Argentina Involvement Following Busy Schedule With Inter Miami Lionel Messi will decide on his participation in Argentina's upcoming friendly against Venezuela after a busy schedule with Inter Miami. Coach Lionel Scaloni aims to avoid risks with players' fitness during these matches. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, October 8, 2025, 16:46 [IST]

Lionel Messi's participation in Argentina's friendly against Venezuela will be his decision, as coach Lionel Scaloni aims to protect his fitness. The match is set for Friday at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, followed by another friendly against Puerto Rico in Chicago on Monday. With Inter Miami facing Atlanta United in MLS just a day after the Venezuela game, Messi's involvement is uncertain.

Argentina has already secured a spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs but aims to surpass FC Cincinnati for the second seed in the Eastern Conference. Messi has had a demanding schedule, playing seven full matches for Miami since September's international break. Scaloni stated, "We will take a decision, we will see how he and the rest of the players are."

Scaloni emphasised that these friendlies are crucial but not worth risking player health. He said, "The idea is not to risk anyone. These are important games for the national team, but they are friendlies." Any player with minor issues, including Messi, will not be pushed to play.

Argentina topped the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification group by nine points over Ecuador. Scaloni plans to use these friendlies to evaluate new talent. River Plate's Lautaro Rivero and Palmeiras' Anibal Moreno and Jose Manuel Lopez are uncapped players included in the squad.

The squad also includes young talents like Como's Nico Paz and Real Madrid's Franco Mastantuono. Scaloni remarked on the significance of every match: "We feel that every time there's a match with this jersey, whether it's an official competition or a friendly, it's something unique."

Scaloni added that these games offer players a chance to prove themselves: "We will try to see some new players in these upcoming games, to see if they can get on board." He stressed that even friendlies hold importance for both players and coaches.

The upcoming matches serve as an opportunity for Argentina to assess its squad depth while ensuring key players remain fit for future challenges. The focus remains on balancing competitive spirit with player welfare during these friendlies.