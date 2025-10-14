PAK vs SA 1st Test, Day 3 Session Timings: What Time Will Pakistan-South Africa Lahore Test Resume? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

Football Lionel Messi Rejoins Argentina Squad For Upcoming Friendly Against Puerto Rico Following Inter Miami Heroics Lionel Messi has rejoined the Argentina squad and may play in the upcoming friendly against Puerto Rico. After an impressive performance with Inter Miami, coach Lionel Scaloni will assess his fitness before the match. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 14:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Lionel Scaloni has announced Lionel Messi's return to the Argentina squad, hinting at his potential participation in an upcoming friendly against Puerto Rico. Messi missed Argentina's recent 1-0 victory over Venezuela, as he was allowed to play for Inter Miami against Atlanta United. In that match, Messi scored twice and provided an assist, contributing to a 4-0 win.

Messi's performance in the Major League Soccer (MLS) game was remarkable. He became the first player to score at least two goals in nine different matches during a single MLS regular season. This achievement brought his total league goals to 26. After the match on Saturday, Messi rejoined the national team, making him available for selection.

Scaloni mentioned that discussions with Messi about his fitness would occur before deciding on his participation against Puerto Rico at Chase Stadium. "I saw Messi play on Saturday. From what I know, he finished well. I haven't spoken to him yet," Scaloni stated on Monday. He added that a final decision would be made after their last training session.

Scaloni also highlighted the inclusion of new players in the squad for the Puerto Rico match. Among those discussed was Matias Soule, although he wasn't part of Argentina's squad for the October window. Soule has been impressive for Roma this season with three goals in six Serie A games and has represented Argentina at youth levels.

There are rumours about Soule potentially switching allegiance to Italy due to dual citizenship from Italian ancestry. Scaloni acknowledged Soule's potential alongside other young talents like Buonanotte, Garnacho, and Carboni. "Souleis in our sights, like many other young players we believe can contribute to the team," Scaloni said.

The coach emphasised that these young players have a future with the national team and will be called up when deemed ready. Scaloni is keen on nurturing talent that can contribute significantly to Argentina's footballing success.

The anticipation surrounding Messi's return adds excitement to Argentina's preparations for their friendly against Puerto Rico. Fans eagerly await seeing how both seasoned stars and emerging talents perform together on the international stage.