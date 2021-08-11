Football
Messi's signing fuels oil-rich PSG's Champions League dreams

The Parc des Princes will be Lionel Messi's home for the next two seasons.

Bengaluru, August 11: Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has seen sweeping changes both on and off the football pitch since the take over by wealthy Qatar Sports Investments consortium in June, 2011, and the latest signing of Argentinian talisman Lionel Messi is a shot in the arm for their UEFA Champions League dreams.

Though PSG has been dominating Ligue 1 for years, the UEFA Champions League crown is something the club and its Qatari owners has been yearning for years.

They have come close to winning it, only to fall agonisingly short and with Messi sigining a two-year deal at the Parc des Princes where he is expected to form probably the most-feared front three in world football alongside -- Kylian Mbappe and his old friend Neymar --, PSG hope to set the Champions League record straight.

PSG's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Ghanem Al Khelaifi is a man who wears different hats.

He heads the Doha-based media conglomerate beIN sport, is the president of Qatar Tennis Federation, one of the vice presidents of Asian Tennis Federation and is the chairman of UEFA's European Clubs Association.

With Qatar set to organise the next World Cup, Al Khelaifi's stature at the international level will grow by leaps and bounds and a FIFA post could well be within his grabs.

High-profile signings

"The addition of Leo to our world class squad continues a very strategic and successful transfer window for the club. Led by our outstanding coach and his staff, I look forward to the team making history together for our fans all around the world," Al Khelaifi said as he welcomed Messi on board to PSG.

From Edinson Cavani to Neymar's record-breaking transfer, PSG have made many high-profile signings over the years, cleverly dodging UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules and Messi's signing is the latest in the series.

Dreams unlimited

Though money is not an issue at all for the oil-rich owners, nothing less than a Champions League crown will satisfy them this time and Al Khelaifi was bang on target in his closing statement.

"He (Messi) has made no secret of his desire to continue competing at the very highest level and winning trophies, and naturally our ambition as a club is to do the same."

Reunion with Neymar

At Camp Nou, Messi had arguably become the greatest footballer of all time, scoring 672 times in 778 appearances, but his prolific spell came to an end after Barcelona's dire financial situation forced the club's hand.

The 34-year-ol's signing marks the culmination of a transfer window that has seen PSG add significantly to their squad, signing Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi after missing out on the Ligue 1 title and losing in the Champions League semi-finals last season.

Messi mania

Having been pipped to the Ligue 1 crown by Lille last season, PSG have started their quest to reclaim the title with a 2-1 win at Troyes last week. And they will hope the addition of the mercurial Argentinian striker can inspire them to a first Champions League success, which has been eluding them all these years.

What Messi will go on on to achieve in France remains open for a debate, but for now, PSG have ticked all boxes right as their oil-rich Qatari owners are coming close to realising their Champions League dreams.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 10:55 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 11, 2021

