Ozil a good short-term solution for Manchester United - Scholes

By Daniel Lewis
Mesut Ozil

London, October 25: Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil would be a good short-term midfield solution for goal-shy Manchester United, according to Paul Scholes.

United ended an 11-match winless run on their travels with a 1-0 Europa League victory at Partizan Belgrade on Thursday (October 24).

Anthony Martial's match-winning penalty was their only attempt on target in Belgrade, having also failed to register a single effort from open play in their goalless draw with AZ earlier this month

Ozil was again left out of Arsenal's matchday squad for the 3-2 win over Vitoria SC on Thursday, meanwhile, and has been used just twice in all competitions this season.

United legend Scholes believes his former side could benefit from signing a player of Ozil's quality, telling BT Sport: "I can’t understand (Ozil's situation).

"I think he's a player that can link a team together.

"I think he's got great quality, he's shown that in his career, he could be an answer short term, I don't know. I think that would be up to him.

"I can't see it happening but I think he is a player that United could do with right now."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have failed to score more than once in 12 games since the 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea in their opening game of the season, leaving Scholes to question their lack of creativity.

"There's no link between the midfield players and the strikers," he said. "The weight of pass at times was so bad (against Partizan).

"You want to be encouraged, you want to see some bits of good play now and again, a one-two here and there, the number 10 receiving the ball on the half turn, but there's a lack of encouragement."

United return to Premier League action on Sunday with a trip to Norwich City.

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 3:50 [IST]
