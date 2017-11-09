Mesut Ozil's condition to sign a new contract at Arsenal

London, November 9: Arsenal contract rebel Mesut Ozil wants Jack Wilshere’s Number 10 shirt as part of his terms to stay at the north London club beyond 2018.
The German star is out of contract in the summer and has been stalling on a contract for quite some time now. However, recent reports suggest that Ozil might change his mind and commit his future to the Gunners on certain conditions.
And among those conditions, one is quite ridiculous and that is he wants the number ten shirt of Jack Wilshere.
The German international also wants a hefty increase on his £150,000-a-week wages to stay in London, where he has bought a new home.
Ozil wants Wilshere’s shirt because it is linked to his brand — his Instagram handle is even m10_official.
The German World Cup winner was initially handed the No. 23 shirt at ex-club Real Madrid before eventually taking over his favoured number 10 jersey. Ozil is now the German No. 10 too after Lukas Podolski retired from the national team.
Injury-jinxed Wilshere’s own contract with the Gunners also runs out in the summer, which is why Ozil’s interest has increased. Wilshere inherited the No.10 jersey from Robin van Persie when the Dutchman left for Manchester United in 2012.
It was not even reassigned when the England midfielder moved to Bournemouth on loan last season.
Wilshere has played for Gunners manager Arsene Wenger in the Carabao Cup and Europa League this campaign. But, so far, he has made only two substitute appearances in the Premier League.
Arsenal, meanwhile, are hopeful of tying Ozil down to a new deal, although Alexis Sanchez seems certain to be on his way out.
Sanchez is a subject of interest from Manchester City, PSG and Manchester United and we have to wait and see where his future lies.