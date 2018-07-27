Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Mesut Ozil thanks Arsenal fans for support amid row with DFB

Posted By: OPTA
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil quit the German national team last week
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil quit the German national team last week

Singapore, July 27: Mesut Ozil has thanked Arsenal fans for their support amid a continuing row with the German Football Federation (DFB) that led to the World Cup winner quitting international duty.

Ozil was criticised after meeting with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan prior to the World Cup, alongside team-mate Ilkay Gundogan.

After Germany's World Cup defence fell at the first hurdle, the Arsenal playmaker complained about the DFB's handling of the affair and accused the body of discrimination.

Ozil suggested he was made a scapegoat due to his Turkish heritage, stating: "If we win, I'm German. If we lose, I'm an immigrant."

DFB president Reinhard Grindel has rejected Ozil's accusations and said he will not be resigning from his post over the row.

Ozil was in Singapore with Arsenal on Thursday (July 26) as the Gunners continued their pre-season campaign with an International Champions Cup defeat to Atletico Madrid on penalties.

And Ozil used a social media message to express his gratitude for the strong support he received from fans at the National Stadium.

"Thanks to the Gunners in Singapore for showing so much love tonight," Ozil wrote with a picture of himself signing autographs for supporters.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Windies won by 3 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, July 27, 2018, 2:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue