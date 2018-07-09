Mexican youngster Lozano is on Manchester United radar

Kolkata, July 9: Premier League giants Manchester United eyeing a a serious bid for the young Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, who impressed in the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
According to media reports, one of most reputed English clubs are offering the £35.3m (€40m) transfer fees to Lozano's present top-notch Dutch club -- PSV Eindhoven.
Other two top Premier League clubs -- Arsenal and Liverpool -- and the Spanish La Liga giants Barcelona have also reportedly shown their interest on this 22-year-old winger.
Lozano joined the Dutch club in the last summer from the Mexican top-division club Pachuca with a long six-year contract, which will run till June 2023.
Lozano hogged limelight during the Russia World Cup where he scored the match-winning goal against the defending champion Germany.
Earlier, Lozano had played a very important role for his old club Pachuca to win the 2016/17 CONCACAF Champions League. He was the top goal scorer in that tournament (eight goals) and had won the Golden Boot award as well as the Best Young Player award of that tournament.
Lozano’s present club PSV have also won the 2017/18 Eredivisie title (Netherlands’ first division league), where he made 29 league appearances and scored 17 goals. He was the top scorer for his team in that whole season.
However, the football finance expert Kieran Maguire believes Lozano’s transfer fees can be reached to £50m-£60m in this summer.
Maguire told the Daily Star, “Realistically you can add £10m - £15m to the price as they know United have deep pockets.
"You combine that with a good World Cup performance and you only have to look at what happened with James Rodriguez in the last World Cup.
"You put those two things together and you're talking in the £50m to £60m bracket.
"Where that leaves Martial and Rashford is another question."
After making his international football debut in February 2016, Lozano has played 32 games for the Mexico side and has scored 8 goals.
