Michael Cuisance: Three things to know about Bayern's latest recruit

Bengaluru, Aug 19: Bayern Munich usually don't pass on the chance of grabbing any young potential player from their grasp if he is available and this Summer they have again landed a youngster.
Although the current limelight might be on Barcelona ace Phillipe Coutinho who just arrived in Allianz on a loan deal, but with a low key event, they have recently also signed Borussia Monchengladbach young ace Michael Cuisance who certainly has a lot of promises to deliver in future.
Cuisance is one of the highly-rated young midfielders in the Bundesliga. The Frenchman can play in defensive as well as central midfield role. He has made 39 Bundesliga appearances for Monchengladbach in the past two seasons. At Bayern, he is likely to be deployed in the holding midfield position as an understudy to current midfielders Javi Martinez and Thiago Alcantara.
Uncommon to many outside of Germany, here are three things you need to know about the highly-rated 20-year-old ahead of the new chapter in his career.
A dream becomes true! I’m really proud and honored to join @fcbayern one of the biggest football clubs in the world 🔴⚪ #MiaSanMia— Michael Cuisance (@MichaelCUISANCE) August 18, 2019
Thanks to everyone involved and especially my family and my agent @yaatssports pic.twitter.com/UMfM0IPgT3
1) He was a Fan favourite in Monchengladbach
The French midfielder was just 17 when he first moved to Germany from the Nancy U19s. He went on to play 24 times in the Bundesliga in 2017/18, starting nine and chipping in with two goals and as many assists.
As well as becoming Gladbach's youngest ever player to begin a Bundesliga game, aged 18 years and 45 days. Although he only managed nine starts during that time, but his impact on the pitch was so impressive that the fans of the side voted him the club's Player of the Season in his first season.
2) Already a popular name in International youth circuit
The 20-year-old's last season was a bit dull but it didn't prevent him from getting a call-up to the French national side in the 2019 Under-20 FIFA World Cup squad.
In the tournament, he showed why his selection was justified as he scored twice and assisted another in his four games for Les Bleus as they crashed out of the competition 3-2 at the hands of the United States in the last 16. Cuisance has played at international level from every age group starting at Under-16, during which time he's scored eight goals in total which shows his consistent quality in his development throughout.
3) Comparison to Mesut Ozil
Although his position is unlike Ozil's, but comparison has already started because of his heavy involvement and creativity on the ball. Bestowed with an outstanding left foot that is both able to distribute the ball efficiently from close-range as well as produce cross-field passes, the 20-year-old was often left tasked with dead ball situations when featuring for Mönchengladbach and it is quite similar to Ozil who also likes to move deep and finding gaps and runners to provide the final balls.