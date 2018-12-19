Football

Middlesbrough 0 Burton Albion 1: League One side reach semi-finals

By Opta
Burton Albion's Jake Hesketh celebrates after scoring winner

Middlesbrough, December 19: Burton Albion will appear in the EFL Cup semi-finals for the first time after Jake Hesketh earned the League One team a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Hesketh made the most of some slack defending in the 48th minute to beat Darren Randolph and make Nigel Clough's side the first from the third-tier to reach the final four since Sheffield United in 2014-15.

Middlesbrough had the better of the opportunities in the opening period, with Lewis Wing the first to test the impressive Burton goalkeeper Bradley Collins – on loan from Chelsea – in the 12th minute.

Stewart Downing saw his 25-yard free-kick pushed away from the top-right corner by Collins, who kept out Jordan Hugill from an acute angle in the 37th minute.

Burton went ahead three minutes into the second period when Jamie Allen's shot came back off the post and Muhamed Besic failed to clear, with Hesketh sliding in and seeing his snap-shot helped into the bottom-right corner by Aden Flint.

Boro failed to register a single shot on target in the second half, missing out on a great chance to reach the semi-finals for the first time since they won the EFL Cup in 2003-04.

FullTime: BSC 2 - 2 FCA
    Story first published: Wednesday, December 19, 2018, 3:30 [IST]
