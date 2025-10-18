RCB to have New Venue in Bengaluru? Karnataka government gives Green Signal for New Stadium

Football Middlesbrough Triumphs Over Ipswich Town 2-1 As Whittaker's Goal Secures Championship Lead Middlesbrough defeated Ipswich Town 2-1, with Morgan Whittaker scoring the decisive goal. The win places Boro back at the top of the Championship table. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 3:22 [IST]

Middlesbrough climbed to the top of the Championship table after a 2-1 win against Ipswich Town. Morgan Whittaker's goal in the second half secured the victory at Riverside Stadium. An own-goal by Cedric Kipre initially gave Middlesbrough the lead, while Dara O'Shea's late header for Ipswich was not enough to change the outcome.

In a dramatic moment before halftime, Callum Brittain was penalised for a foul on Leif Davis, giving Ipswich a penalty. However, Middlesbrough's goalkeeper Sol Brynn made a crucial save from George Hirst's spot-kick, keeping the score level. This missed opportunity proved costly for Ipswich as Kipre accidentally turned Delano Burgzorg's cross into his own net during stoppage time.

Rob Edwards' team extended their advantage 10 minutes into the second half. Whittaker scored his first goal for Middlesbrough after Alex Palmer failed to clear a cross effectively. O'Shea managed to pull one back for Ipswich with a header from Marcelino Nunez's corner in the 76th minute, but it was too late to prevent Middlesbrough from overtaking Coventry City at the top of the standings.

Both teams have been prolific in front of goal this season, scoring in eight out of their first ten Championship games. Only Wrexham has managed more with nine. Middlesbrough has won all six matches where they scored first this season. In contrast, Ipswich has struggled when conceding first, failing to win any of their last seven such games since March 2024 against Bristol City.

Middlesbrough's ability to capitalise on early leads has been key to their success this season. Their defensive resilience and timely goals have kept them ahead in crucial matches. Meanwhile, Ipswich will need to address their issues when falling behind if they hope to improve their standing in future fixtures.