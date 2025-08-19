Football Mikey Moore Expresses Ambition To Be Among The Best Players In The World While At Rangers Mikey Moore, on loan from Tottenham to Rangers, is eager to develop his skills and compete at the highest level. He aims to become one of the best players globally. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, August 19, 2025, 15:46 [IST]

Mikey Moore is eager to advance his career at Rangers, seeing it as the perfect environment for growth. The Tottenham forward, who aims to be among the world's elite players, debuted for Spurs in May 2024. Last season, he played 19 matches and scored his first senior goal in the Europa League against Elfsborg, helping Spurs secure their first trophy since 2008.

Moore's goal made him England's youngest scorer in a European competition, surpassing Jimmy Greaves' record from 1957. Now 18, Moore has joined Rangers on a season-long loan after renewing his long-term contract with Spurs. He is excited about representing one of Britain's top clubs and is determined to reach the pinnacle of football.

"It's massive for me," Moore expressed. "I've signed a new contract at Spurs, but right now, I'm focused on playing here. I'm just buzzing to go and play some massive games at this football club. I want to go and play in the biggest competitions and I want to be one of the best players in the world, hopefully."

In his first start for Rangers last weekend, Moore was instrumental in their 4-2 victory over Alloa Athletic in the League Cup by providing an assist. He stated, "I want to become a better player here and I think there are massive opportunities. I just want to play as many games as possible, score as many goals and excite as many people as I can."

Moore holds the distinction of being the youngest player from Spurs to participate in the Premier League, debuting at 16 years and 277 days old. As an England under-19 star, he harbours aspirations of becoming one of the world's finest players in the future.

Looking ahead, Moore hopes to feature again when Rangers face Club Brugge in their Champions League play-off tie's first leg on Tuesday. His focus remains on gaining experience and showcasing his talent on significant stages.