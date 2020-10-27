Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milan 3-3 Roma: Ibrahimovic on target twice but Rossoneri held in thriller

By Timothy Abraham
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
AC Milan's 100 per cent start to Serie A season was ended by Roma after a draw in which Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice.

Milan, October 27: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but Milan's perfect start to season was ended by Roma after a thrilling 3-3 San Siro draw on Monday.

Ibrahimovic put Milan ahead early on with deft finish from close range but Edin Dzeko equalised shortly afterwards with a header.

Alexis Saelemaekers edged Milan in front again with a composed finish only for Jordan Veretout to draw Roma level from the penalty spot.

1
2137409

Ibrahimovic netted a penalty of his own 11 minutes from time, but Milan were denied a fifth consecutive victory when Marash Kumbulla volleyed in a dramatic late equaliser.

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Gayle provides the spark for KXIP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, October 27, 2020, 3:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 27, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More