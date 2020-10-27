Milan 3-3 Roma: Ibrahimovic on target twice but Rossoneri held in thriller

Milan, October 27: Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored twice but Milan's perfect start to season was ended by Roma after a thrilling 3-3 San Siro draw on Monday.
Ibrahimovic put Milan ahead early on with deft finish from close range but Edin Dzeko equalised shortly afterwards with a header.
Alexis Saelemaekers edged Milan in front again with a composed finish only for Jordan Veretout to draw Roma level from the penalty spot.
Ibrahimovic netted a penalty of his own 11 minutes from time, but Milan were denied a fifth consecutive victory when Marash Kumbulla volleyed in a dramatic late equaliser.