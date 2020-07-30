Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milan discussing new Ibrahimovic and Donnarumma deals, says Massara

By Sacha Pisani

Milan, July 30: Milan director Ricky Massara said the Serie A club are in talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Gianluigi Donnarumma over new contracts.

Ibrahimovic has transformed Milan since arriving on a free transfer in January, though the evergreen 38-year-old is out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 season.

The former Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona striker scored two goals in Wednesday's 4-1 Serie A rout of Sampdoria, taking his tally to 10 in 2020.

Asked about Ibrahimovic's future prior to the midweek clash, Massara told Sky Sport Italia: "We are talking to Mino Raiola and trying to do it behind the scenes, even if it's difficult to keep anything from the media nowadays.

"There are issues that we will evaluate together, including Ibra's spirit and desire to continue this wonderful adventure, which has been so positive in the second half of the season.

"We are all happy, first and foremost Ibra, that he's been able to prove his value to Milan all over again."

Ibrahimovic and Milan goalkeeper Donnarumma are both represented by outspoken agent Mino Raiola.

Donnarumma, who made his debut as a 16-year-old in 2015-16, is contracted to the Rossoneri until 2021.

The Italy international – previously linked to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Real Madrid and United – is reportedly ready to extend his San Siro stay.

On Donnarumma, who saved a penalty against Sampdoria, Massara said: "That is a different situation, but we are eager and confident that we can resolve both of them positively. Donnarumma has a contract and we'd like a longer one to create a stronger future together.

"Ibra, on the other hand, is out of contract this summer and so these are very different discussions."

More MILAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: TNO 2 - 3 ROM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 7:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 30, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue