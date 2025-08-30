AC Milan Completes Signing Of Christopher Nkunku From Chelsea For €42 Million Amidst Bayern Interest

Rahul Dravid to KKR or CSK? Three IPL Teams India legend can join as Head Coach after leaving Rajasthan Royals

Christopher Nkunku has joined AC Milan from Chelsea on a five-year contract worth €42 million. The move follows interest from Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Christopher Nkunku has transferred from Chelsea to AC Milan, signing a five-year contract with the Italian club. The deal is reportedly valued at up to €42 million (£36.2 million), including a sell-on clause. Milan had been considering several attacking options, including Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface and Sporting CP's Conrad Harder, but ultimately chose Nkunku as their primary target.

The announcement of Nkunku's move came shortly after AC Milan celebrated their first Serie A victory of the season, defeating Lecce 2-0. This transfer marks a significant addition to Massimiliano Allegri's squad as they aim to strengthen their attacking lineup. Nkunku joins a list of new signings for Milan this transfer window, which includes Luka Modric and Samuele Ricci among others.

Nkunku's time at Chelsea was marked by challenges. Since joining from RB Leipzig in 2023, he scored 18 goals in 62 matches. Despite playing in six out of seven Club World Cup games that led to Chelsea winning the tournament, he struggled to secure a consistent spot under Enzo Maresca. Interest from Bayern Munich and his former club Leipzig surfaced before he opted for Milan.

Nkunku is not the only player potentially leaving Stamford Bridge this summer. There are increasing reports about Nicolas Jackson possibly moving on loan to Bayern Munich before the transfer deadline on Monday. Chelsea's transfer activity continues as they adjust their squad for the upcoming season.

Milan has been active in the transfer market, with Nkunku being their eighth acquisition this window. Other notable additions include Ardon Jashari, Pervis Estupinan, Koni De Winter, Zachary Athekame, and Pietro Terracciano. These signings reflect Milan's strategy to bolster their squad depth and competitiveness for the upcoming season.

This move represents a fresh start for Nkunku as he joins a team eager to challenge for titles in Italy and Europe. His experience and skills will be crucial as AC Milan aims to build on their recent successes and compete at the highest levels of football.