Football Milan's Upcoming Match Against Udinese Considered Pivotal By Allegri For Serie A Title Challenge Massimiliano Allegri highlights the importance of AC Milan's match against Udinese as pivotal in their Serie A campaign. With key players returning from injury, Milan aims for continuity and a strong performance.

AC Milan's upcoming Serie A clash with Udinese is seen as a crucial test by Massimiliano Allegri. Following victories over Lecce and Bologna, Milan sits fifth in the league. However, they face a challenging period with matches against Napoli, Juventus, and Fiorentina on the horizon. Allegri emphasised the importance of the Udinese match, calling it a significant opportunity to make a statement.

Allegri stated, "All I know is that we're coming off two wins, that we're facing a difficult game against a very physical team with good technical players." He stressed the need for consistency and focus, noting that despite recent wins, Milan still has areas to improve. "It's not the case that we've won two games and have become great and beautiful to watch," he added.

Milan's schedule includes Coppa Italia action against Lecce at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza next week. This will be followed by league encounters with Napoli and Juventus before the international break in October. Allegri highlighted these fixtures as pivotal for their title challenge. He also provided updates on key players Rafael Leao, Mike Maignan, and Christian Pulisic.

Leao is recovering from an injury sustained in the Coppa Italia win over Bari last month. Allegri hopes Leao will be fit for Napoli. Maignan is expected to return against Lecce after a calf issue forced him off during the Bologna match. Pulisic's condition has improved, and Allegri will decide his role closer to match time.

Udinese's Iker Bravo stands out among young talents in Serie A. Only Kenan Yildiz and Assane Diao are younger than Bravo among players who scored at least three goals since last season began. His quick goal against Pisa was Udinese's fastest since December 2024. Meanwhile, Milan's Luka Modric aims to score in consecutive league games for only the third time in his career.

Modric has been influential recently, assisting against Lecce and scoring versus Bologna. He could contribute to goals in three straight league matches for the first time since December 2020.

Match Prediction: Milan Favoured

Milan has dominated recent meetings with Udinese, winning their last three league encounters by an aggregate score of 8-2. They aim for a third consecutive away victory against Udinese for the first time since 2006-2008. Historically, Milan has struggled to keep clean sheets early in away campaigns but remains favourites with a 49.5% win probability according to Opta.

Udinese seeks another upset after defeating Inter on August 31. They aim to beat both Milan clubs in one season's first half for the first time since 2012-13. Unbeaten in their opening three Serie A games this season, Udinese looks to extend this streak further.

Despite their strong start, Udinese faces a tough challenge against Milan's solid defence which has allowed fewest shots (16) and recorded lowest expected goals against (0.7 xGA) among Europe's top leagues this season.

As both teams prepare for this critical encounter, fans can expect an intense battle on Saturday evening at Friuli Centro Sportivo Milanello. The outcome could significantly impact both clubs' ambitions this season as they strive for success in Serie A.