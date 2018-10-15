Milan to cancel Bakayoko’s loan deal due to “defects in his game”

Bengaluru, October 15: Tiemoue Bakayoko could be set for another career embarrassment as AC Milan are reportedly considering to cancel his loan deal and send him back to Chelsea in January.
Bakayoko signed for Chelsea last season after a sensational campaign with Monaco two years ago which saw them beating Paris Saint-Germain to the Ligue 1 title and reaching the semifinals of the Champions League.
However, his debut campaign last term under Antonio Conte did not go according to expectations. The 24-year-old started only 24 of their 38 league games and struggled to make an impact as Chelsea finished fifth, missing out on Champions League qualification.
Following the exit of Conte and the arrival of Maurizio Sarri as the coach, Chelsea loaned out Bakayoko to AC Milan with the Italian giants having the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the current season.
However, his move to Italy sadly has not made any difference to his game as the 24-year-old has barely made an impact in the Rossoneri colours where he has made only two starts in the UEFA Europa League and a further four appearances off the bench in Serie A.
He even faced huge criticism from manager Gennaro Gattuso who recently appeared to suggest that Bakayoko doesn't have the required maturity to play in his midfield.
"Bakayoko has to learn how to get the ball," Gattuso said.
"We must work correctly. It will not be easy.
"One week is not enough to remove the defects of a player. I would have preferred to be managing older, more experienced club players."
Over the course of 2 years, Bakayoko went from being one of the best young midfielders in Europe to being told he needs to learn how to play football and that he has 'defects' by his own manager. #CFC pic.twitter.com/DquwYlhDWJ— Chelsea Insight (@Chelseainsight_) October 14, 2018
Now according to reports, frustrated by the defensive midfielder's performance the Milan management has told the player that he has only six matches to convince them of his worth or he will be returning to Stamford Bridge in January.
Milan already have a pool of options in midfield besides the Frenchman, with the likes of Lucas Biglia, Giacomo Bonaventura and Franck Kessie. They're also expected to make a move for Zenit Saint Petersburg's defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes in January and should they be able to land the Argentine, they might actually free a spot for him, which could result in the Frenchman's exit.