Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Milik 'wants a change of scenery' as Napoli boss Gattuso addresses Osimhen rumours

By Sacha Pisani
Arkadiusz Milik

Naples, July 9: Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso admitted Arkadiusz Milik "wants a change of scenery" as the star forward eyes an exit.

Milik's current deal expires at the end of 2020-21 and the Poland international is no closer to signing an extension amid links to Serie A champions Juventus, LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid and Premier League side Tottenham among others.

As speculation mounts over Milik – who has scored 37 league goals since arriving from Ajax in 2016 – Gattuso was asked about the 26-year-old following Wednesday's 2-1 win over Genoa.

"It's difficult to find someone better than Milik," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia post-game.

"However, when a player believes his time at a club is over and he wants a change of scenery, you have to listen to him.

"You can't try to keep someone against their will, or it's difficult to get them to listen or have the right mentality. You have to respect the wishes of the player."

While Milik is nearing a departure, Napoli are reportedly trying to sign Lille star Victor Osimhen as his replacement.

Osimhen has been touted to join Napoli, with reports suggesting he has met with president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Gattuso.

The 21-year-old has flourished in Lille after arriving from Belgium's Sporting Charleroi at the start of the season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions.

On Osimhen, who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, Gattuso said: "He's different, but I don't want to talk about that. If and when Osimhen joins, then I'll explain the changes."

More ARKADIUSZ MILIK News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: BAR 1 - 0 ESP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, July 9, 2020, 7:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 9, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue