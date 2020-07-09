Milik 'wants a change of scenery' as Napoli boss Gattuso addresses Osimhen rumours

Naples, July 9: Napoli head coach Gennaro Gattuso admitted Arkadiusz Milik "wants a change of scenery" as the star forward eyes an exit.
Milik's current deal expires at the end of 2020-21 and the Poland international is no closer to signing an extension amid links to Serie A champions Juventus, LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid and Premier League side Tottenham among others.
As speculation mounts over Milik – who has scored 37 league goals since arriving from Ajax in 2016 – Gattuso was asked about the 26-year-old following Wednesday's 2-1 win over Genoa.
"It's difficult to find someone better than Milik," Gattuso told Sky Sport Italia post-game.
"However, when a player believes his time at a club is over and he wants a change of scenery, you have to listen to him.
"You can't try to keep someone against their will, or it's difficult to get them to listen or have the right mentality. You have to respect the wishes of the player."
While Milik is nearing a departure, Napoli are reportedly trying to sign Lille star Victor Osimhen as his replacement.
Osimhen has been touted to join Napoli, with reports suggesting he has met with president Aurelio De Laurentiis and Gattuso.
The 21-year-old has flourished in Lille after arriving from Belgium's Sporting Charleroi at the start of the season, scoring 18 goals across all competitions.
On Osimhen, who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, Gattuso said: "He's different, but I don't want to talk about that. If and when Osimhen joins, then I'll explain the changes."