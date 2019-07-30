Football
Milinkovic-Savic offers will be considered – Lotito open to selling reported Man United target

By Opta
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic reportedly has a verbal agreement to join Manchester United

Rome, July 30: Lazio president Claudio Lotito said the club will consider offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic amid growing links to Manchester United.

Midfielder Milinkovic-Savic reportedly has a verbal agreement to join Premier League giants United, with Ander Herrera having left for Paris Saint-Germain and Paul Pogba's future uncertain at Old Trafford.

According to reports, United are ready to offer €90million to prise Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio – who signed the 24-year-old Serbia midfielder in 2015.

"As I said a long time ago, it doesn't matter how hard it could be (to keep Milinkovic-Savic)" Lotito said.

"We will see what the market can offer and all the conditions that are going to be.

"We feel great with Milinkovic, as he feels with the club. Offers, if there will be any, will be considered in a spirit of cooperation in order to guarantee both the interests of the club and the player."

Milinkovic-Savic scored seven goals in all competitions last season as Lazio won the Coppa Italia and finished eighth in Serie A.

Story first published: Tuesday, July 30, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
