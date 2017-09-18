Football
Misfiring champions Anderlecht sack coach Weiler

Anderlecht, September 18: Anderlecht have sacked head coach Rene Weiler after a poor start to the new season.

Weiler guided the club to the Belgian First Division A title last season, also reaching the quarter-finals of the Europa League, but things have not gone to plan this term.

Defending champions Anderlecht have won only two of seven league games and sit ninth, while their Champions League campaign began with a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich.

The board have now acted to dismiss Weiler, releasing a statement in which they list his achievements and also credit the coach with the development of Belgium internationals Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker.

Weiler's coaching staff have temporarily been placed in charge of first team duties.

Story first published: Monday, September 18, 2017, 16:30 [IST]
