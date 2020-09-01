Henrikh Mkhitaryan joins Roma on permanent deal

Rome, September 1: Henrikh Mkhitaryan has joined Roma on a permanent deal after Arsenal agreed to terminate his contract at the Emirates Stadium.
The Armenia international spent the 2019-20 campaign on loan with the Serie A side, scoring nine goals in 27 appearances across all competitions.
That deal was initially due to expire at the end of June but the clubs agreed a short-term extension to cover the end of the coronavirus-hit campaign.
Mkhitaryan moved to the Gunners from Manchester United in January 2018 as part of the deal that sent Alexis Sanchez in the opposite direction.
Thank you, @HenrikhMkh
And good luck with @ASRomaEN— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 31, 2020
He scored nine goals in 59 appearances across all competitions before joining Roma.
A statement on the Arsenal website read: "We have agreed to terminate his contract with us by mutual consent to allow him to join Roma in a permanent move.
"Everyone at Arsenal thanks Micki for his contribution to the club and wishes him all the best for his future with Roma."