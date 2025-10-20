English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

MLS 2025 Playoffs: MLS Cup 2025 Schedule, Brackets, Full List of Fixtures

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

The stage is officially set for the MLS Cup 2025 playoffs following a thrilling Decision Day that sealed the postseason picture in both conferences.

From Lionel Messi’s hat-trick heroics to San Diego FC’s record-breaking debut season, the 2025 playoff bracket promises blockbuster matchups and high stakes. After the conclusion of the regular season, USA's top-flight football now prepares for its business stages.

MLS Cup 2025 Playoffs Schedule Brackets and Full List of Fixtures
Lionel Messi in action for Inter Miami (Image: Inter Miami CF)

Eastern Conference Overview

Philadelphia Union, already crowned Supporters’ Shield champions a week before the finale, enter the postseason as top seed with 66 points. The Union will await the winner between Chicago Fire and Orlando City, who collide in the 8-vs-9 wild card clash on October 22.

The Eastern lineup features several high-profile encounters. FC Cincinnati set up a fiery “Hell Is Real” showdown with state rivals Columbus Crew after clinching second place. Inter Miami, powered by Golden Boot winner Lionel Messi, will relive their Leagues Cup rivalry with Nashville SC in the 3-vs-6 matchup. Charlotte FC host NYCFC in a balanced 4-vs-5 series, though Charlotte will miss suspended forward Wilfried Zaha in the opener following his red card against Philadelphia.

Eastern Conference Bracket

  • 1. Philadelphia Union (66 pts) vs Winner of 8. Chicago Fire (53) vs 9. Orlando City (53)
  • 4. Charlotte FC (59) vs 5. NYCFC (56)
  • 2. FC Cincinnati (65) vs 7. Columbus Crew (54)
  • 3. Inter Miami (65) vs 6. Nashville SC (54)

Eliminated: New York Red Bulls, New England Revolution, Toronto FC, CF Montréal, Atlanta United, D.C. United

Western Conference Shake-Up

The Western Conference produced late chaos, with FC Dallas escaping the wild card zone thanks to a gutsy 2-1 win at Vancouver. Portland Timbers, however, slumped to a heavy 4-0 home defeat to San Diego FC, dropping them into the play-in round against Real Salt Lake.

San Diego FC capped their historic expansion campaign with the most wins and points ever for a debut side, securing the No. 1 seed ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps on head-to-head results. The Whitecaps, boosted by Ryan Gauld’s return from injury, will face Dallas again in a replay of Decision Day.

Elsewhere, LAFC’s potent duo of Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga will look to outclass Austin FC’s struggling attack. Minnesota United and reigning Leagues Cup champions Seattle Sounders meet in another enticing first-round battle.

Western Conference Bracket

  • 1. San Diego FC (63 pts) vs Winner of 8. Portland Timbers (44) vs 9. Real Salt Lake (41)
  • 4. Minnesota United (58) vs 5. Seattle Sounders (55)
  • 2. Vancouver Whitecaps (63) vs 7. FC Dallas (44)
  • 3. LAFC (60) vs 6. Austin FC (47)

Eliminated: San Jose Earthquakes, Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City SC, LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City

2025 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule

  • Wild Card Matches: October 22
  • First Round (Best of Three): October 24 – November 9
  • Conference Semifinals: November 22–23
  • Conference Finals: November 29–30
  • MLS Cup Final: December 6 (at home venue of team with better regular-season record)

With Messi’s Miami chasing glory, San Diego’s dream debut, and the Union eyeing a double, the 2025 MLS postseason has all the ingredients for a spectacular road to December 6.

Story first published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 9:52 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out