Manchester United's Ruben Amorim Calls Liverpool Win His Best Moment At The Club

Rafael Leao's Two Goals Propel AC Milan To Victory Over Fiorentina, Says Modric

IPL 2026 Coach returns to ODI side for National Team, will play against England

India vs South Africa: Tickets Go on Sale for Eden Gardens Test; How to Buy, Prices

Pakistan vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch PAK vs SA 2nd Test in India, UK and Other Countries?

Who is Asif Afridi? 38-year-old Pakistan player, who was Banned Once, makes Test Debut against South Africa

'Why play an Aeria Shot?': Former captain blasts India Women duo after Third Consecutive Defeat

Football MLS 2025 Playoffs: MLS Cup 2025 Schedule, Brackets, Full List of Fixtures By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 20, 2025, 9:52 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The stage is officially set for the MLS Cup 2025 playoffs following a thrilling Decision Day that sealed the postseason picture in both conferences.

From Lionel Messi’s hat-trick heroics to San Diego FC’s record-breaking debut season, the 2025 playoff bracket promises blockbuster matchups and high stakes. After the conclusion of the regular season, USA's top-flight football now prepares for its business stages.

Eastern Conference Overview

Philadelphia Union, already crowned Supporters’ Shield champions a week before the finale, enter the postseason as top seed with 66 points. The Union will await the winner between Chicago Fire and Orlando City, who collide in the 8-vs-9 wild card clash on October 22.

The Eastern lineup features several high-profile encounters. FC Cincinnati set up a fiery “Hell Is Real” showdown with state rivals Columbus Crew after clinching second place. Inter Miami, powered by Golden Boot winner Lionel Messi, will relive their Leagues Cup rivalry with Nashville SC in the 3-vs-6 matchup. Charlotte FC host NYCFC in a balanced 4-vs-5 series, though Charlotte will miss suspended forward Wilfried Zaha in the opener following his red card against Philadelphia.

Eastern Conference Bracket

1. Philadelphia Union (66 pts) vs Winner of 8. Chicago Fire (53) vs 9. Orlando City (53)

4. Charlotte FC (59) vs 5. NYCFC (56)

2. FC Cincinnati (65) vs 7. Columbus Crew (54)

3. Inter Miami (65) vs 6. Nashville SC (54)

Eliminated: New York Red Bulls, New England Revolution, Toronto FC, CF Montréal, Atlanta United, D.C. United

Western Conference Shake-Up

The Western Conference produced late chaos, with FC Dallas escaping the wild card zone thanks to a gutsy 2-1 win at Vancouver. Portland Timbers, however, slumped to a heavy 4-0 home defeat to San Diego FC, dropping them into the play-in round against Real Salt Lake.

San Diego FC capped their historic expansion campaign with the most wins and points ever for a debut side, securing the No. 1 seed ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps on head-to-head results. The Whitecaps, boosted by Ryan Gauld’s return from injury, will face Dallas again in a replay of Decision Day.

Elsewhere, LAFC’s potent duo of Son Heung-min and Denis Bouanga will look to outclass Austin FC’s struggling attack. Minnesota United and reigning Leagues Cup champions Seattle Sounders meet in another enticing first-round battle.

Western Conference Bracket

1. San Diego FC (63 pts) vs Winner of 8. Portland Timbers (44) vs 9. Real Salt Lake (41)

4. Minnesota United (58) vs 5. Seattle Sounders (55)

2. Vancouver Whitecaps (63) vs 7. FC Dallas (44)

3. LAFC (60) vs 6. Austin FC (47)

Eliminated: San Jose Earthquakes, Colorado Rapids, Houston Dynamo, St. Louis City SC, LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City

2025 MLS Cup Playoff Schedule

Wild Card Matches: October 22

First Round (Best of Three): October 24 – November 9

Conference Semifinals: November 22–23

Conference Finals: November 29–30

MLS Cup Final: December 6 (at home venue of team with better regular-season record)

With Messi’s Miami chasing glory, San Diego’s dream debut, and the Union eyeing a double, the 2025 MLS postseason has all the ingredients for a spectacular road to December 6.