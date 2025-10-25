Football Luka Modric Criticises AC Milan's Soft Performance After Draw With Pisa In Serie A Luka Modric expressed disappointment with AC Milan's performance in their 2-2 draw against Pisa, citing missed chances and a lack of intensity as key factors. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

AC Milan's recent 2-2 draw with Pisa in Serie A left Luka Modric criticising parts of their performance as too soft. Milan seemed destined for a loss when M'Bala Nzola scored for Pisa in the 86th minute. However, Modric assisted Zachary Athekame's equaliser in stoppage time, salvaging a point for Milan.

Despite leading 1-0 at halftime, Milan couldn't maintain their advantage. Juan Cuadrado levelled the score from the penalty spot on the hour mark. Modric expressed disappointment over their inability to capitalise on chances earlier in the match. "We should have killed the game in the first half," he told DAZN and Sky Sports.

Milan currently holds a two-point lead at the top of Serie A but has played one more game than their closest competitors. The upcoming schedule poses challenges with matches against Atalanta, Roma, Parma, Inter, and Lazio surrounding the November international break.

Pisa's draw against Milan marked only their third time avoiding defeat against them in Serie A history. Previous draws occurred in January 1989 and December 1983. This result adds to Milan's recent trend of drawing matches, having drawn two of their last three league games.

Reflecting on the match, Modric noted that despite playing well, they only managed one goal initially. He acknowledged that starting the second half too softly contributed to their difficulties. "Even if you are stronger and deserve to win, anything can happen," he remarked.

The Rossoneri's recent form includes as many draws in three games as they had in their previous 25 Serie A matches (15 wins and eight losses). Modric lamented losing two crucial points at home against Pisa, expressing frustration over missing a significant opportunity.

Milan will be watching closely as second-place Inter faces third-place Napoli this weekend. Massimiliano Allegri's team hopes these fixtures might work in their favour as they aim to maintain their lead at the top of the table.