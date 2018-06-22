Football
FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia

Modric is the world's best number 10 – Arbeloa

Posted By:
Moscow, June 22: Croatia star Luka Modric is the world's best number 10, according to his former Real Madrid team-mate Alvaro Arbeloa.

Modric starred to lead his nation to a 3-0 win over Argentina at the World Cup Thursday.

The superstar midfielder scored with a spectacular long-range effort to double Croatia's lead in the Group D clash, in which Argentina's number 10 Lionel Messi struggled.

Arbeloa – who spent seven seasons at Madrid – believes Modric is the world's best number 10.

"The best 10 in the world: @lukamodric10," Arbeloa wrote on Twitter, alongside an image of the Madrid midfielder.

Modric has already scored twice at the World Cup, with Croatia moving into the last 16 for the first time since 1998.

    Friday, June 22, 2018, 9:00 [IST]
