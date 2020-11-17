Elneny tests positive for COVID-19 as Premier League announces 16 new cases

London, November 17: Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has tested positive for COVID-19 while away on international duty with Egypt.
The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed Elneny's result following the team's arrival in Togo ahead of Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the two countries.
While in "good condition" and showing no symptoms, according to a statement released by the EFA on Facebook, the player has flown back to Cairo.
Egypt are already without Mohamed Salah, the Liverpool forward having tested positive last week.
Salah returns second positive coronavirus result
According to government guidelines in the United Kingdom, Elneny will have to undergo a period in self-isolation upon his return to England.
The Gunners will therefore be without the 28-year-old – who has made five Premier League appearances for Mikel Arteta's side this season after returning from a loan spell at Besiktas – for Sunday's trip to Leeds United.
Arsenal have a Europa League group game against Molde to follow on November 26, then host Wolves three days later.
Meanwhile, the Premier League has announced 16 new cases in the latest round of coronavirus testing carried out on players and staff between November 9-15.
It is the first time the number of positive results has reached double figures since the fourth round of tests, held in late September.