Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score Updates, AIFF Super Cup: MBSG 0-0 EBFC after 10 mins

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: The two arch-rivals from Kolkata, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, are up for a huge battle in the AIFF Super Cup today (October 31) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST and check out the live score, updates here on MyKhel. Keep refreshing for latest updates.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan

LIVE Feed
Oct 31, 2025, 7:40 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: MBSG 0 EBFC 0

9'Rashid wins the ball back superbly and finds Ahadad. The Moroccan is pushed wide and then his cross takes a deflection and goes straight at Kaith.

Oct 31, 2025, 7:38 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: MBSG 0 EBFC 0

8'Mohun Bagan stop an East Bengal attack, but the subsequent pass from Manvir towards Maclaren is overcooked as it finds Prabhsukhan Gill with ease.

Oct 31, 2025, 7:36 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: MBSG 0 EBFC 0

6' Subhasish's ball towards Liston is superbly intercepted by Sibille. East Bengal attack with purpose and Mahesh almost engineers a superb move, but the ball goes out for a goal kick.

Oct 31, 2025, 7:34 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: MBSG 0 EBFC 0

4'Subhasish Bose loses the ball and then pushes onrushing Naorem Mahesh. East Bengal win a free kick, which they have taken short as Rakip finds Rashid.

Oct 31, 2025, 7:33 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: MBSG 0 EBFC 0

3'Sahal Abdul Samad finds Jamie Maclaren but the Aussie is miles offside, and the referee's assistant puts his flag up.

Oct 31, 2025, 7:32 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: MBSG 0 EBFC 0

2'Miguel Ferreira takes a shot which is blocked by Aldred. East Bengal have made a positive start as Mohun Bagan have been rocked at the back early in this encounter.

Oct 31, 2025, 7:31 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: MBSG 0 EBFC 0

1'East Bengal make an early attack from the left but Tom Aldred steps up and wins the ball for the Mariners.

Oct 31, 2025, 7:30 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score

The first half starts in Goa. Here We Go!!

Oct 31, 2025, 7:29 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score

The first half is about to start at the Fatorda Stadium. East Bengal and Mohun Bagan are both wearing their traditional colours.

Oct 31, 2025, 7:17 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live

Mykhel

A huge clash awaits. Will Mohun Bagan continue their dominance and secure a victory? Or will East Bengal roar back from their IFA Shield disappointment?

Oct 31, 2025, 7:04 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Updates

The players are slowly going back to the dressing room as we are 25 minutes away from kickoff.

Oct 31, 2025, 6:53 pm IST

AIFF Super Cup Live Updates

The players are having their pre-match training at the Fatorda Stadium. A number of supporters of both clubs have travelled far to the West to support their club in this crucial Derby.

Oct 31, 2025, 6:52 pm IST

Mohun Bagan Starting XI

Here are the Mariners.

Oct 31, 2025, 6:52 pm IST

East Bengal Starting XI

Red and Gold Brigade Lineup

Oct 31, 2025, 6:43 pm IST

MBSG vs EBFC: In Case You have Just Joined

The Kolkata Derby is here! East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant face off at the Fatorda Stadium, Goa, in a high-stakes AIFF Super Cup Group A clash. Both teams have four points, but only the winner advances to the semi-finals unless there is a scored draw, which favors East Bengal. The atmosphere is electric, and both teams are eager for victory after Mohun Bagan clinched the IFA Shield title in a recent penalty shootout. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates, key moments, and match analysis.

Oct 31, 2025, 6:41 pm IST

AIFF Super Cup Live, EBFC vs MBSG

East Bengal Group Stage Results

East Bengal 2-2 Dempo SC

East Bengal 4-0 Chennaiyin FC

Mohun Bagan Group Stage Results

Mohun Bagan 2-0 Chennaiyin FC

Mohun Bagan 0-0 Dempo SC

Oct 31, 2025, 6:40 pm IST

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Updates

The two Kolkata giants will be locking horns in a crucial encounter. If Mohun Bagan win, they will be through to the AIFF Super Cup semis, while East Bengal can qualify even if they draw this match. After Dempo and Chennaiyin were held in the earlier match, one of these Kolkata clubs will be in the semifinal.

Oct 31, 2025, 6:39 pm IST

Mohun Bagan Lineup

Vishal Kaith; Mehtab Singh, Tom Aldred, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Apuia; Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, Sahal Abdul Samad; Jamie Maclaren

Oct 31, 2025, 6:37 pm IST

East Bengal Lineup

Prabhsukhan Gill; Anwar Ali, Mohammad Rakip, Kevin Sibille, Jay Gupta; Saul Crespo, Miguel Ferreira, Bipin Singh, Mohammad Rashid, Naorem Mahesh; Hamid Ahadad

Oct 31, 2025, 6:30 pm IST

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Updates

Hello and Welcome!! Another Kolkata Derby on the horizon as East Bengal take on Mohun Bagan in the AIFF Super Cup today at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa. Stay connected for the latest updates of the match.

East Bengal come into the derby with confidence following their recent goal-scoring form, having netted six goals in two Super Cup matches. Head coach Óscar Bruzon emphasized an aggressive approach to seek victory rather than settling for a draw. Spanish midfielder Saúl Crespo highlighted the energy and belief returning to the East Bengal squad as they look to avenge their recent penalty shootout loss to Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield final.

Mohun Bagan SG, unbeaten so far in the Super Cup but lacking cutting edge upfront, needs a win to progress. Their defense, marshaled by captain Subhasish Bose, has been disciplined but the attack led by Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren is yet to hit top form. Head coach José Molina remains optimistic despite challenges and stresses fighting for their supporters.

The midfield battle is expected to be crucial, with Mohun Bagan's Apuia and Anirudh Thapa seeking to control the game versus East Bengal's Crespo and Lalchungnunga aiming to disrupt and counter-attack.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Schedule

The match will be a highly charged encounter with huge implications, offering a thriller under the Goan floodlights. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar in India. The Super Cup winner also secures a playoff spot in the AFC Champions League Two for the 2026-27 season, adding further incentive for both sides.

Story first published: Friday, October 31, 2025, 18:29 [IST]
