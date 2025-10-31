PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score Updates, AIFF Super Cup: MBSG 0-0 EBFC after 10 mins

Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: The two arch-rivals from Kolkata, East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, are up for a huge battle in the AIFF Super Cup today (October 31) at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The match starts at 7:30 pm IST and check out the live score, updates here on MyKhel. Keep refreshing for latest updates.

LIVE Feed

East Bengal come into the derby with confidence following their recent goal-scoring form, having netted six goals in two Super Cup matches. Head coach Óscar Bruzon emphasized an aggressive approach to seek victory rather than settling for a draw. Spanish midfielder Saúl Crespo highlighted the energy and belief returning to the East Bengal squad as they look to avenge their recent penalty shootout loss to Mohun Bagan in the IFA Shield final.

Mohun Bagan SG, unbeaten so far in the Super Cup but lacking cutting edge upfront, needs a win to progress. Their defense, marshaled by captain Subhasish Bose, has been disciplined but the attack led by Jason Cummings and Jamie Maclaren is yet to hit top form. Head coach José Molina remains optimistic despite challenges and stresses fighting for their supporters.

The midfield battle is expected to be crucial, with Mohun Bagan's Apuia and Anirudh Thapa seeking to control the game versus East Bengal's Crespo and Lalchungnunga aiming to disrupt and counter-attack.

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, Schedule

The match will be a highly charged encounter with huge implications, offering a thriller under the Goan floodlights. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST and will be broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and streamed on JioHotstar in India. The Super Cup winner also secures a playoff spot in the AFC Champions League Two for the 2026-27 season, adding further incentive for both sides.