Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala LIVE Score, IFA Shield 2025: MBSG vs GKFC starts at 3 pm IST, Lineups Announced

Mohun Bagan vs Gokulam Kerala Live Score; The ISL giants Mohun Bagan are set to commence their IFA Shield 2025 campaign with a match against I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala today (October 9). The match will be played at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.
Check out the Live Score Updates of the group stage match here. Keep refreshing for latest updates.
We are about to start here in Kolkata. It is raining profusely, and there are only a handful of Mohun Bagan fans at the stadium today, staggeringly. The Mariners fans, known for their passion and love for their club, have decided not to cheer their team from the stands.
We are moments away from the start of the match in Kolkata. The Mariners will have to be aware of the Kerala outfit, who boast a strong squad as well.
Mohun Bagan has a perennial connection with this competition. Mohun Bagan's historic win in the 1911 IFA Shield was a landmark moment in Indian football and colonial history. On July 29, 1911, Mohun Bagan became the first all-Indian team to win the prestigious IFA Shield by defeating the British East Yorkshire Regiment 2-1 at the Calcutta Football Club ground.
The Kerala team have announced their Starting XI for the Mohun Bagan clash.
Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of the IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Gokulam Kerala. The ISL giants take on the I-League club today at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata. This is the first Group B clash of the campaign.
In the first match of the IFA Shield 2025, East Bengal secured a 4-0 win over Sreenidi Deccan. This match marks the start of Mohun Bagan's campaign in the tournament, where they aim to add to their historic success in the IFA Shield - the second most successful team with 20 titles. Gokulam Kerala, a two-time I-League winner, will present a strong challenge, making this a highly competitive fixture in Group B, which also includes United SC.
Mohun Bagan will look to win their first IFA Shield since 2003 and continue their trophy success in recent years, while Gokulam Kerala will aim to leverage their cup experience to advance. Both teams have shared wins in their head-to-heads, making this duel unpredictable and exciting. The IFA Shield 2025 is reviving after a three-year gap with six top Indian teams battling for the prestigious title, culminating in the final at Salt Lake Stadium on October 18, 2025.
MBSG: Vishal Kaith, Tom Aldred, Anirudh Thapa, Robson, Manvir, Subhasish, Kiyan Nassiri, Alberto, Maclaren, Apuia, Mehtab
GKFC: Shibin, Athul, Rishad, Emil, Alfred, Edu, Juan, Nidhin, Gursimrat, Matias, Johnson