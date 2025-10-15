Football Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Score, IFA Shield 2025: MBSG 1-0 USC (45 Min) | Dimi Petratos Opens Scoring Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 15:19 [IST]

Mohun Bagan vs United SC, IFA Shield 2025, Live Score & Updates: As the IFA Shield 2025 group stage draws to a close, all eyes will be on Wednesday's high-stakes clash at the Salt Lake Stadium, where Mohun Bagan take on United SC.

The equation is simple - a draw will be enough for José Molina's men to secure a place in the final, but the Mariners are determined to finish the job in style with a win and set up a blockbuster final against arch-rivals East Bengal.

Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Updates: MBSG 1-0 USC (45th Min) GOOAL!! Mohun Bagan take the lead! First, Petratos' free-kick was denied by USC keeper Subrata and then from the follow-on, the Australian latched onto a defensive lapse as he just managed to tap it in for the opening goal. 3 minutes have been added on for stoppages. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live: MBSG 0-0 USC (40th Min) Mohun Bagan managed to get a free-kick just outside the box from the right side, but executed it very poorly. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Updates: MBSG 0-0 USC (35th Min) Same problem persists for Mohun Bagan. They are playing it out well and using the wings sensibly but still not able to get a clear view for goal. United on the other hand are now getting the balls every now and then into the box. It's clearly anybody's game from here on. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Updates: MBSG 0-0 USC (30th Min) The possession is with MBSG but United are not really behind in the game. They have created ample pressure on MBSG. Earlier MB missed a good opportunity after Petratos made a good run into the box to lay it off for a tap-in but United defender Toure cleared it out of harm's way. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Score: MBSG 0-0 USC (27th Min) What a chance for United SC! A sudden burst of counter made Sujal through from the left and after getting into the box, his shot almost found the back of the net!! Luck on MBSG's side as of now. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live: MBSG 0-0 USC (21st Min) Mohun Bagan's Mehtab Singh has been very shaky so far. He needs to pull his socks up quickly as the United forwards Lalremruata and Chizoba are giving a troubling time to him on the pitch. Mohun Bagan vs United SC LIVE: MBSG 0-0 USC (17th Min) Mohun Bagan every now and then are making good runs in the opposition penalty box, but they are failing to lay off a good goal-scoring opportunity. But United on the other hand with Chizoba looks very good as he his switching from left to right and from right to left to create pressure. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Updates: MB 0-0 USC (15th Min) Chance for United SC and MBSG keeper Zahid was well positioned and made a routine save! Chizoba made a suddent burst of run from the right and almost created an opening for the I-League 2 side. MB cannot take things lightly. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Updates: MB 0-0 USC (10th Min) 10 minutes into the game and niether of the sides have managed to get a shot on target. Mohun Bagan vs United Sporting Club IFA Shield: MB 0-0 USC (6th Min) Mohun Bagan fans are making their voices felt in the stands as they continue their protest against the management after the team refused to travel to Iran for the prestigious AFC Challenge League 2, which eventually led to their exit from the tournament. Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs United SC: MBSG 0-0 USC (4th Min) The opening minutes are expectedly dominated by Mohun Bagan. They are playing the ball forward smoothly but United SC defenders are very much aware of the situation. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live: Match Underway! The match is underway here at the Kishore Bharati! Mohun Bagan are aware of the equation and they would be itching to book a place in the final. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Updates: Preview... Dimi Petratos is leading the side today.The scenario is straightforward - they need only a draw to book their place in the final, but the Mariners are eager to seal qualification in commanding fashion with a win and set up a mouth-watering title clash against arch-rivals East Bengal. Mohun Bagan vs United SC IFA Shield Live: USC Playing 11 United SC XI: Subrata, Ankan, Susovan, Toure, Chizoba, Lalremruata, Bickey, Rafique, Sreenath, Sujal, Joseph. Mohun Bagan vs United SC IFA Shield Live: MBSG Playing 11 Mohun Bagan XI: Tom, Dimi, Robson, Suryavanshi, Kiyan, Zahid, Tekcham, Cummings, Asish, Mehtab, Tongsin. Mohun Bagan vs United SC Live Score: Hello & Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IFA Shield 2025 match between Mohun Bagan and United SC!

Mohun Bagan head into the contest with confidence but also with a few injury headaches. Star forward Manvir Singh remains doubtful after skipping Monday's training session, while Anirudh Thapa will undergo a late fitness test before the game. Both Subhasish Bose and Apuia are away on national duty, further complicating Molina's selection plans.

If Thapa fails to recover in time, Glenn Martins is expected to partner Abhishek Suryavanshi in central midfield. In attack, Jamie Maclaren will lead the line with Jason Cummings operating just behind him. Robson Robin and Kiyan Nassiri will likely take up roles on the flanks, while Vishal Kaith continues in goal. The defence is expected to feature Alberto Rodríguez, Mehtab Singh, Asish Rai, and Abhishek Singh. With Deepak Tangri and Sahal Abdul Samad also on national duty, Molina may have to rely on his bench depth, with Dimitri Petratos and returning U-23 players Suhail Bhat and Dipendu Biswas likely to provide options.

On the other hand, United SC have emerged as one of the surprise packages of this year's tournament. After a strong opening win against Gokulam Kerala, coach Lalkamal Bhowmick's side will be eyeing another upset. United have registered three foreign players for the Shield, two of whom are expected to start. However, they will be without key duo Dipesh Murmu and goalkeeper Suraj Ali, both ruled out of the tie.

While Mohun Bagan boast superior depth and experience, United's spirited display in their previous outing makes them a dangerous opponent. A victory for United would propel them into the final, while a draw or win for Bagan would confirm a much-anticipated Kolkata Derby final against East Bengal.

With both teams having everything to play for, Wednesday's fixture promises to be an intense battle - one that could decide not just the finalists, but also set the tone for another memorable chapter in Kolkata football.