Monaco boss Thierry Henry targets Chelsea starlet Hudson-Odoi

Bengaluru, October 16: Chelsea wonderkid Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a sensational January switch to Monaco, according to English tabloid Daily Mail.
The English youngster was handed his first-team debut last season under former boss Antonio Conte and has been tipped for big things at Stamford Bridge. He was one of the bright spots for the Blues this pre-season and arguably was Chelsea's best player during the entire pre-season campaign but sadly the English born Ghanaian youngster is yet to get a single Premier league minute under his belt.
He only starred in Chelsea's Community Shield loss to Manchester City at the start of the season but since then has not been utilised by Sarri and that has provoked speculation surrounding his future in West London.
Now as per reports in England, the player's current situation has attracted Ligue 1 giants Monaco who recently appointed Thiery Henry as their manager after sacking Jardim.
It is understood that Monaco's sporting director Michael Emenalo who is well aware of Hudson-Odoi's talents from his time at Chelsea is pushing for a move for the player and keeping close tabs on the situation of the England U-21 star.
The soon to be 18-year-old at the moment might be not getting enough minutes at first team, however, it is believed that he is highly regarded by the Blues authority.
A loan move for only six months right now would benefit the player. However with the Ligue 1 side having a knack of securing player on a permanent basis, it is unlikely that they will go for a loan deal to begin with.