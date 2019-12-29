Football
Monaco sack Jardim again and hire former Spain boss Moreno

By
morenocropped
Despite a recent upturn in Ligue 1 results, Monaco have sacked Leonardo Jardim and installed Robert Moreno as his replacement.

Bengaluru, December 29: Monaco have sacked head coach Leonardo Jardim for the second time in just over a year and replaced him with former Spain boss Robert Moreno.

Jardim led Monaco to the Ligue 1 title and a remarkable run to the UEFA Champions League semifinals in 2017 but was relieved of his duties in October 2018, following a disastrous start to the season.

The Portuguese coach was appointed again little more than three months later, however, after his successor Thierry Henry was dismissed.

He departs once more with the principality club seventh in Ligue 1, 17 points adrift of leaders Paris St Germain.

Moreno has spent the bulk of his career as an assistant to Luis Enrique, but became Spain coach in June after the Barcelona great stepped down from the role after his daughter Xana was diagnosed with cancer. She tragically passed away in August.

"AS Monaco announces the end of its collaboration with coach Leonardo Jardim. Former Spain national team coach Robert Moreno takes over first-team duties in an agreement that runs until 2022," the Ligue 1 club announced on their Twitter handle.

Moreno led Spain to Euro 2020 qualification as runaway Group F winners, earning four victories and two draws as head coach as well as three wins while in temporary charge of the team while Enrique was on leave.

The 42-year-old, an international relations graduate who did not play football professionally, worked alongside Enrique at AS Roma, Celta Vigo, Barca and with Spain as well as having a short stint at Celta as assistant to Juan Carlos Unzue.

Morena will begin his Monaco stint with a tough home match against champions PSG when the Ligue 1 resumes after winter break on January 15.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Sunday, December 29, 2019, 2:20 [IST]
