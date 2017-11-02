Monaco star Fabinho admits he was distracted by PSG and United's interest in the summer

London, Nov 2: Manchester United and Paris Saint-German target Fabinho has revealed that he was close to leaving Monaco than staying at the club this summer, however, the French club blocked his move.
Clubs like Manchester United and Paris Saint-German are believed to be targeting the defensive midfielder this season to strengthen their squad but Monaco have repeatedly insisted no more players will leave the club this summer.
Last year's French champions already lost stars like Kylian Mbappe, Benjamin Mendy, Bernardo Silva and Tiemoue Bakayoko this season moved to other clubs and alongside them, the Brazilian also reportedly raised a question of his future in the Ligue 1 team, requesting his desire to leave the club.
The Brazilian reportedly has made his intentions clear that he will welcome a move to either United or PSG in last Summer, however, the Ligue 1 side blocked the players move and the Brazilain had to stay at the club.
And while talking about the above-mentioned situation, the defensive midfielder has now nodded the same and claimed that at the start of the season he wanted to leave the club and after Monaco rejected his appeal, he was not able to focus on his game at the start of the season as his "head was elsewhere". However, he has now moved on from that saga and fully concentrating on the current season with Monaco.
"During the window, it was difficult because I was not sure if I would be staying. I was closer to leaving than staying," Fabinho told Nice Matin.
"Playing in that context was not good. My head was elsewhere. Unconsciously, I was not giving my maximum. I was not trying to give a bad image, I could never do that. I was frustrated at the end of the window but I have turned the page.
"I could not forget about what the club had promised me. I was sure I was right and I thought about fighting for it," the South American explained.
"But I discussed it with my friends, my family, my agent. It was not an easy decision. The image it would have given was not me. Even if it was the only solution, I did not want to clash with the club."
Monaco have begun the defence of their league title with eight wins from their opening 11 matches and Fabinho has started in 10 matches for them. They currently sit second on the table, four-point adrift of leaders PSG.