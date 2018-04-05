Monaco star Fabinho trying to force a move to Manchester United

Bengaluru, April 5: AS Monaco midfielder Fabinho is determined on forcing a summer transfer window move to Premier League giants Manchester United. The French champions allowed a host of their title-winning players to move to the highest bidders last summer but they managed to hold onto the Brazilian. However, it seems that his days at the French club are also numbered.
Football fixtures | Recent results
The 24-year-old is desperate for Monaco to grant his wish to leave at the end of the season, with Old Trafford turning out to be his preferred destination.
Monaco's Brazilian midfielder Fabinho, 24, wants to leave the Ligue 1 club and is keen on moving to England pic.twitter.com/v6mNtiSt0T— Around The Grounds 🏟 (@ArndTheGrnds) April 4, 2018
Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wishes to add another top quality midfielder into his squad with the ageing Michael Carrick retiring at the end of the season to join his coaching staff, and Marouane Fellaini heading for a move elsewhere.
Paris Saint-Germain tried to sign Fabinho last year. But the midfielder, after the defeat to the French champions-elect in the Coupe de la Ligue, told reporters that he is focused finishing the current campaign on a high right now.
GLOBO:— Brazil Football 🇧🇷 (@BrazilEdition2) April 2, 2018
Fabinho confirms that there is no talks between him and PSG over a possible move in the summer. pic.twitter.com/DNCR9IdhCU
He said: "Speaking the truth, I have had no contact with any team and I do not even care at the moment.
"I'm concentrating on finishing the season well at Monaco and then, when it's time, I'll sit down with the club and if I have to listen to any proposal, we'll listen."
It is reported that the Brazilian is valued at around £55million by the French giants and the player will allow super-agent Jorge Mendes to negotiate the move to the Premier League.
Monaco’s Fabinho has expressed his desire to leave in the summer and it’s understood we are his first choice. The 24 year old midfielder will cost around £55 million but is seen as a replacement for Fellaini and Carrick.— UnitedReds.com (@UnitedReds_com) April 5, 2018
Could he also be the answer to push Pogba forward? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9ThMaIMjqX
The Red Devils have been linked with Nice midfielder Jean Michael-Seri and Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Fred as well, but their primary target remains Fabinho.
The prospect of Fabinho being part of a central midfield trio consisting of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic next season could be an exciting prospect for the Old Trafford faithful, who are desperate to bridge the huge gap with neighbours Manchester City at least next season.
Fabinho started his career as a right-back and he excelled in that role. But the last season, he aced his role as a defensive midfielder and is one of the best in that role right now thanks to his defensive awareness and excellent passing ability.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.